Manchester United fans react to links to Bournemouth’s David Brooks
Home
First Team

Manchester United fans react to links to Bournemouth’s David Brooks

Posted by
Date:

Manchester United fans appear to be split in their opinions on reports linking the club to the signing of Bournemouth star David Brooks.

It’s not the first time links popped up but this time around it comes at a period when the club is said to be chasing Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho.

It’s understood Brooks isn’t a replacement for the sensational Englishman but is instead a squad depth buy.

However, some United fan’s frustrations have boiled over and they’re not happy with the £40m price-tag as well.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been smart in the transfer market so far in his reign but this is one potential deal that isn’t guaranteed to satisfy fans.

In theory, Brooks should be available for cheaper than the £40m reported fee since Bournemouth were relegated.

The Welsh right-winger is seen as a bright young talent who could potentially improve United’s options.

However, reservations should be made over his purchase as he was out for a large part of the season last year, only featuring in nine Premier League matches.

If his fitness can be proved and he can be signed for cheap as a squad option and not a replacement to Sancho then there’s no reason why he can’t succeed at Old Trafford.

Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood have scored over 60 goals between them in the past season. But how much do you know about other strikers who played for the Red Devils over the years? Take our quiz below to find out.

Posted by
Date:
  • Share on Facebook
  • Share on Twitter
  • Share on Google Plus
  • Share via Email


Latest
Tags:

About The Author

Freelance football writer and Football Manager enthusiast. Unhealthy obsession with tactics, debates and chasing after a ball with 21 other people.

Select your Footer Menu from wp menus