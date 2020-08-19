Manchester United fans react to links to Bournemouth’s David Brooks

Manchester United fans appear to be split in their opinions on reports linking the club to the signing of Bournemouth star David Brooks.

It’s not the first time links popped up but this time around it comes at a period when the club is said to be chasing Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho.

It’s understood Brooks isn’t a replacement for the sensational Englishman but is instead a squad depth buy.

However, some United fan’s frustrations have boiled over and they’re not happy with the £40m price-tag as well.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been smart in the transfer market so far in his reign but this is one potential deal that isn’t guaranteed to satisfy fans.

David Brooks – We should be buying from the top table. Schmeichel- Brondby Keane – Nottingham Forest – Relegated Yorke – Aston Villa. Vidic – Spartak Moscow. Valencia – Wigan – Relegated. Tevez – West Ham (bottom 4) Evra – Monaco Irwin – Oldham Van Der Sar – Fulham — keet. (@20times20times) August 19, 2020

David Brooks might just be it pic.twitter.com/mi16J2dpFR — Mack (@MacckkUTD) August 19, 2020

£40m For Van Der Beek but man united are about to choose it on David Brooks for the same price. we have the worst footballing structure in the world. I’m tired of this! 😒 — Saeed ✨ (@Realist_187) August 19, 2020

Imagine expecting Jadon sancho and getting David Brooks. That's like expecting a birthday cake and getting kuli kuli instead — kenna (@kennagq) August 19, 2020

Feel like David Brooks could be an alternative to Grealish – a central creative midfielder available around the £35/40m mark. Him and Sancho in one window would bolster our options nicely – a CB on top would be a brilliant summer. #mufc — JoshGI 🇾🇪 (@JoshGI97) August 19, 2020

Koulibaly, Ake, Torres to City Werner, Havertz, Ziyech and God know who else to Chelsea 40 million for David Brooks United lol If that is our summer we're back in the trenches with the rest fighting for 4th again — Mark Goldbridge (@markgoldbridge) August 19, 2020

In theory, Brooks should be available for cheaper than the £40m reported fee since Bournemouth were relegated.

The Welsh right-winger is seen as a bright young talent who could potentially improve United’s options.

However, reservations should be made over his purchase as he was out for a large part of the season last year, only featuring in nine Premier League matches.

If his fitness can be proved and he can be signed for cheap as a squad option and not a replacement to Sancho then there’s no reason why he can’t succeed at Old Trafford.

