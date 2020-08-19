West Ham star Issa Diop available for sale amid Manchester United interest

Manchester United have once again been linked with West Ham centre-back Issa Diop.

Diop was signed by the Hammers in 2018 for a reported club-record fee of £22million and has appeared 63 times in his first two Premier League campaigns, scoring 4 goals.

The defender, 23, has predominantly featured at the right side of defence, meaning he would be in contention with the likes of Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly.

United have recently been linked with a left-sided defender, such as Bayern Munich’s David Alaba, as The Peoples Person covered yesterday.

With our captain, Harry Maguire, playing the entirety of the season on the left side of defence, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is thought to want to switch him to the right and improve his passing options when in possession.

Diop’s towering physique, standing 6ft 4inches, along with his strength and pace make him a formidable addition to any defence.

United have been scouting the French defender for some time, with Jose Mourinho being a keen admirer of Diop during his time in the Old Trafford hot seat.

According to Sky Sports, West Ham are looking to make sales this summer and so have made the talented centre-back available for £45m with two Premier League clubs already said to be interested.

After a dominant display against United back in 2018, The Standard wrote a piece on Mourinho’s appreciation for Diop’s performance.

With Jose now being in charge of Tottenham Hotspur, we could see a bidding war between United and Spurs with the Portuguese boss looking to replace Jan Vertonghen, reported by The Sun.

Ole will, of course, have his own war with the board if United are going to make any big-money moves with West Ham unlikely to sell one of their prized assets on the cheap.

Whilst there is likely to be excess transfer funds available from the potential sales of Chris Smalling, Marcos Rojo and Phil Jones, but to name a few, the financial impact of Covid19 has hit even the biggest and wealthiest of clubs in the world.

Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood have scored over 60 goals between them during the past season. But how much do you know about other strikers who played for the Red Devils over the years? Take our quiz below to find out.