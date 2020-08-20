How Ole Gunnar Solskjaer can improve Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s offensive talent

Manchester United star Aaron Wan-Bissaka has often been accused of falling short in an attacking sense but a recent video from Twitter football analyst UtdArena suggests it’s a weakness that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer can fix.

The young full-back is recognised to be among the best right-backs in the league but his weakness in attacking tends to get exposed frequently.

United don’t really have any natural right-wingers and as such, it often leaves Wan-Bissaka alone on the right flank with the likes of Juan Mata or Mason Greenwood preferring to drift inwards.

When the former Crystal Palace man finds himself in space with time, he has no confidence in taking on his man as he is not known to be a good dribbler.

Wan-Bissaka also often can’t cross the ball in early as normally the Red Devils’ attackers spent a lot of time building up the play and aren’t in the box quite yet.

One of Aaron Wan-Bissaka's strengths is his acceleration over short distances. He usually uses this defensively but three of his four assists have involved it, too.pic.twitter.com/uiTci1dRzr — UtdArena (@utdarena) August 20, 2020

The video above shows that this little attribute of Wan-Bissaka’s can be exploited in order to turn him into a more offensive weapon.

In a sense, the English prospect can be turned into a one-trick pony offensively speaking and that may give him the confidence to make an impact in the final third.

Wan-Bissaka wouldn’t have to rely on being a good passer or dribbler to make an impact and instead can just beat his man using his acceleration over short distances and put in a decent cross as shown in the video.

It’s clearly a tactic that works for him and if the Red Devils can coach it into him so he can use it more often, he could start climbing the assist charts.

