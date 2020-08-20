Joel Glazer is responsible for Man United’s failure to sign Jadon Sancho

Manchester United’s pursuit of Jadon Sancho has been held up by one man, according to The Athletic.

Sancho is manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s top summer transfer target as he looks to strengthen in the right wing position – a role which is currently being occupied by Mason Greenwood, whose natural role is striker.

The 20-year-old looks set to stay at his current club Borussia Dortmund, who are adamant that he will not leave unless his €120 million (£108m) asking price is met in full.

Executive vice chairman Ed Woodward and head of corporate development Matt Judge are widely believed to be responsible for the lack of progress on the deal, which is understood to have been negotiated through intermediaries.

However, according to reporter Laurie Whitwell, one majority shareholder and board member, Joel Glazer, is the man who refuses to budge on price.

‘Joel Glazer is the one standing firm on United’s position,’ Whitwell writes.

‘Joel is paying particular attention to major spending and has expressed reluctance to reach Dortmund’s €120 million asking price, plus the additional costs of salary and commission that are said to be significant.’

Whitwell also reports that club insiders believe that the stance is short-sighted and counter-productive.

‘Insiders think Sancho is worth €120 million, even in this climate, because of the potential decade of football before him,’ he claims.

‘There are those in the game who are adamant Sancho’s value would hold for many years, and even rise if he were to replicate Dortmund performances at Old Trafford.

It is a demoralising and concerning report for Manchester United fans, who are desperate to see their club close the gap on neighbours CIty and Liverpool at the top of English football.

It was widely believed that United would spend big this summer despite the pandemic. They took out a £140 million loan from a pre-standing Bank of America credit facility in recent weeks which appeared to represent a transfer kitty, but Whitwell claims that this is not the case and it is in fact being used to offset matchday revenue losses.

Meanwhile, shareholder dividends to Glazer and his family continue to be paid every year.

Whitwell’s report lays bare a sinister reality at Manchester United. It tells us that the Glazer family do not just provide a transfer budget, whether that be generous or penny-pinching. They are actively engaged in making footballing decisions about players and their values, about which they cannot possibly have any proper understanding.

It also confirms that Glazer is involved in agreeing agent fees and salaries, which appears to be a problem in Sancho’s case despite widespread reports that such matters had been settled long ago.

In the case of the England international, this may or may not all be a moot point now anyway, as Dortmund’s deadline has past and both their CEO and sporting director have been extremely publicly vocal in saying that the player is no longer for sale in this window at any price.

