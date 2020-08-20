Manchester United fans react to news of potential Diogo Dalot sale

Manchester United fans are not pleased to see Diogo Dalot linked with a transfer to the likes of PSG and Everton.

The young Portuguese was recently said to be of interest to those clubs as well as other French sides by O Jogo via Sport Witness.

Dalot has hardly featured this season and that led to natural conclusions that his time at Old Trafford is up.

After all, reports had claimed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wanted to turn Brandon Williams into a right-back to compete with Aaron Wan-Bissaka instead of just using the former Porto man.

Supporters are clearly not happy with any suggestion of Dalot leaving and some of them even see him as superior to the former Crystal Palace already.

Dalot has created 27 chances from open play this season. AWB has created 32 chances from open play this season. AWB has played 2419 more minutes than Dalot also. Let that sink in your head — Will (@WillLUHG) August 20, 2020

Dalot is criminally underrated pic.twitter.com/RcUtTdDjEI — Dyl 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🇳🇱 (@Dyl_DZ) August 20, 2020

Literally gave Ole his job in PSG match .. Dalot is our best fullback. pic.twitter.com/wfCs4yjbf8 — Ammar (@AmmarLUHG) August 20, 2020

Manchester United will definitely regret selling Diago dalot! pic.twitter.com/c9EdkS9OPT — ™ Muby Mohr☠️ (@MDattie_) August 20, 2020

Man utd are making a mistake by selling Dalot In 2-3 yrs we would be regretting selling him — SAGO™ (@sahilgodse) August 20, 2020

If Diogo Dalot was English and came from our academy you’d all love him, he’s so criminally underrated by the United fanbase. He’s easily our best FB when fit. — ًEllis. (@UtdEIIis) August 20, 2020

Fans’ initial confusion over how Dalot fits into Solskjaer’s plans emerged when the forgotten man Timothy Fosu-Mensah started ahead of him.

It seemed strange to bring someone in from the cold instead of using the obvious option in 21 year old.

Nonetheless, whether Dalot is better than Wan-Bissaka or not is a different debate, it’s clear fans don’t want to see him leave.

Solskjaer has a lot of big decisions to make this summer transfer window and it feels as though offloading the flying right-back should be the least of his worries.

