Manchester United fans react to news of potential Diogo Dalot sale
Manchester United fans are not pleased to see Diogo Dalot linked with a transfer to the likes of PSG and Everton.

The young Portuguese was recently said to be of interest to those clubs as well as other French sides by O Jogo via Sport Witness.

Dalot has hardly featured this season and that led to natural conclusions that his time at Old Trafford is up.

After all, reports had claimed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wanted to turn Brandon Williams into a right-back to compete with Aaron Wan-Bissaka instead of just using the former Porto man.

Supporters are clearly not happy with any suggestion of Dalot leaving and some of them even see him as superior to the former Crystal Palace already.

Fans’ initial confusion over how Dalot fits into Solskjaer’s plans emerged when the forgotten man Timothy Fosu-Mensah started ahead of him.

It seemed strange to bring someone in from the cold instead of using the obvious option in 21 year old.

Nonetheless, whether Dalot is better than Wan-Bissaka or not is a different debate, it’s clear fans don’t want to see him leave.

Solskjaer has a lot of big decisions to make this summer transfer window and it feels as though offloading the flying right-back should be the least of his worries.

