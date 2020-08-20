Manchester United will probably face Crystal Palace in Premier League opener

Manchester United have been drawn to start their 2020/21 Premier League campaign against Burnley at Turf Moor, but in fact they will start their campaign against Crystal Palace at Old Trafford a week later.

The club has been given extra time to prepare for the new season following their run to the semi-final of the Europa League, so although drawn to play Burnley on the opening day, the match was immediately announced as postponed by the Premier League.

This means that whilst other clubs will kick off the new campaign on September 12th, United fans will have to wait until the following week to see their side in action and the first match will likely therefore be the home tie with Palace.

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be happy with the draw, which does not see the Red Devils meet any top four opposition until the end of October.

United’s first five fixtures are as follows:

Burnley (A) – date to be decided

Crystal Palace (H) – September 19th

Brighton (A) – September 26th

Spurs (H) – October 3rd

Newcastle (A) – October 17th

The fixtures, released by the Premier League this morning, see United playing Chelsea at Old Trafford on October 24th, Man City at Old Trafford on December 12th, Liverpool at Anfield on January 16th, Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on February 27th, City at the Etihad on March 6th and Liverpool at home on May 1st.

A full list of United’s fixtures can be seen at SkySports.com.

