Manchester United’s Diogo Dalot looks set for summer departure

Manchester United star Diogo Dalot may be on his way out of the club according to the latest reports.

The Portuguese defender made his initial transfer to Old Trafford during Jose Mourinho’s era and big things were expected of him.

However, Dalot’s time at United has been marred with injuries that have held him back from becoming the player he was meant to be.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer became the new manager and it seemed, initially, that he was happy to have the former Porto man on board.

However, Dalot has been overlooked of late, with even the forgotten man Timothy Fosu-Mensah being selected ahead of him, triggering rumours of a potential departure.

According to Sport Witness, O Jogo report that Solskjaer never considered Dalot as a serious option and so he’s expected to leave this summer with Everton and several Ligue 1 side keen, amongst them PSG.

There have even been reports that the legendary Norwegian is looking for a left-back this summer as he plans to move the right-footed Brandon Williams to the right-back spot to compete with Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

That would put three players ahead of Dalot and more or less means he has no spot in the squad.

Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood have scored over 60 goals between them in the past season. But how much do you know about other strikers who played for the Red Devils over the years? Take our quiz below to find out.