Harry Maguire faces three serious criminal charges in court tomorrow

Further details have emerged throughout the day about Manchester United captain Harry Maguire’s arrest in Mykonos, Greece in the early hours of this morning.

As reported here earlier, Maguire along with two others was questioned by police following an altercation outside a bar in Mykonos town with another group of Englishmen.

Maguire was handcuffed and taken to a police station and was reportedly verbally abusive and physically assaulted police officers.

It is understood that he was arrested on charges of verbal abuse, aggravated assault and attempted bribery.

The Guardian quotes a police official as saying ‘the soccer player was verbally abusive to an officer and then hit him. The three were resisting when brought to the Mykonos police station.’

The same paper then quotes a police spokesperson as saying:

‘There were several policemen there. At some point, one of the three members of the group – they were aged 27, 28, and 29 – threw a swing at one of the policemen and a fight ensued.

‘All of the three were arrested but during the effort to do so, the other two, including the football player, got violent also. They threw down at least two policemen, hit them with their fists and kicked them.

‘All English swear words against the authorities and against the work of the police. All three, including the football player, are being held in custody, locked up in Mykonos cell. They will appear before a state prosecutor on the island of Syros later today to be charged with aggravated assault.’

The 27-year-old was then transferred to Syros, a neighbouring island.

According to a tweet from Greek journalist Johnny Georgopoulos, the United captain will appear in court tomorrow.

@ManUtd captain Harry #Maguire has been transferred from #Mykonos to #Syros island in a police vehicle after an incident last night. He is held to Syros police station before court appearance tomorrow. #ManchesterUnited pic.twitter.com/Y78BGXJpx9 — Johnny Georgopoulos (@YanniRamone) August 21, 2020

United issued a statement this morning, saying ‘The club is aware of an alleged incident involving Harry Maguire in Mykonos last night. Contact has been made with Harry, and he is fully co-operating with the Greek authorities. At this time we will be making no further comment.’

