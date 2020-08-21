Manchester United fans react to Lionel Messi transfer rumours

Nobody ever dreamed Lionel Messi would become available to Premier League clubs, but could that be about to change?

On Thursday, Messi attended a meeting with new Barcelona boss, Ronald Koeman, and according to Catalan radio RAC1 via Sportsmail, the news was not good for Koeman as the 33-year-old reportedly said he is “more out than in” when discussing his future with the Catalonian giants.

When one of the greatest players, if not the GOAT, becomes available there will naturally be a big reaction and Messi’s reported comments have sent out shockwaves throughout the football world.

Another piece from the Daily Mail lists Manchester United as one of the potential suitors, along with the other usual suspects such as Inter Milan, Juventus, Man City and PSG.

Naturally this aroused a great deal of discussion on social media and while some United fans saw the funny side of a hypothetical swoop for the Argentine wizard, others commented that his best days are now behind him and even slated him for considering a move!

One Twitter user said “Come to Manchester United, you will fit in well on the bench”

Another said “He wants out now cos they are struggling? What happened to all the he will stay and end his career there? He should leave them on a high not when they are Down! Coward”

United fan Frank Kilgannon Tweeted “Lol Utd won’t spend over a £100 million for a younger good player. They won’t pay £200 + million for him no matter how good he is. Inter Miami more likely or PSG !”

Wayne Preston posted “Messi to United and I’m a United fan…. Never ever gonna happen”

This is what Chantelle had to say “We wont pay 108m for sancho so got no f—ing chance to afford him and has he turned up yet as he went missing on Friday”

Alpesh compared Messi to former United stars “If this is true we are making the same kind of mistake that we did when we brought in Lukaku, Sanchez, Memphis”

Another tweet from The Sun saw fan favourite, Graeme Souness, telling Man Utd to make a move for the record scoring Barcelona forward.

As the clock continues to tick in the summer transfer window, there are going to be transfer stories that are completely fabricated and those that are concrete and this one is almost certainly the former.

Considering United have refused to pay the reported €120 million (£108m) asking price for Jadon Sancho, an official move for Messi seems highly unlikely, but we can all dream, can’t we?