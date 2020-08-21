Ole Gunnar Solskjaer cultivated the best defence in the Premier League

Manchester United fans rightfully got carried away with the attacking football Ole Gunnar Solskjaer cultivated, particularly in the second half of the season, but the statistics suggest he built his success on a good defence.

The legendary Norwegian led his men to a third-place finish and three semi-finals coming in the FA Cup, Carabao Cup and Europa League.

Unfortunately, United ended the season trophyless but the improvement in the squad was obvious to most.

Bruno Fernandes’ arrival sparked Solskjaer’s men into life and they managed to climb up the table, playing some of the most visually appealing football since Sir Alex Ferguson retired.

However, for all their brilliant attacking, it seems the Red Devils’ secret was actually their tight defence.

Manchester United conceded the least open play goals (21) and expected goals (26.0) in the Premier League this season. [Opta] Defensive improvement. pic.twitter.com/a0LTWkzqjZ — UtdArena (@utdarena) August 20, 2020

It’s easy to forget just how well Manchester United did defensively simply because of how it seems as though the majority of the goals they concede is from their own undoing.

Fans themselves consistently complain of the players’ defensive errors or lapses and that the team rarely concedes due to brilliance from the opposition attack.

It shows that United can get even better defensively moving forward and the hope is that can provide a solid foundation for the attackers to become even more deadly.

