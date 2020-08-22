Chris Smalling and Manchester United fail to see eye to eye

Manchester United star Chris Smalling reportedly does not want to be forced out of the club against his will amid rumours of a potential sale.

The experienced Englishman enjoyed a successful loan spell abroad with Roma and despite the many reports claiming the move will be made permanent, he returned to Old Trafford.

Smalling initially left after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer spent big last summer on Harry Maguire and it was quickly obvious he wouldn’t get as much game time as he would like.

The legendary Norwegian has insisted the former Fulham man could yet have a future at United but many believe it’s just words needed to be said in order to raise his price-tag.

The Italian club failed to meet Solskjaer’s side’s asking price and that ultimately saw the towering defender return from his loan spell.

According to 90min, Smalling refuses to be forced out to a club he doesn’t want to go to as he wishes only for a return to Roma, whether permanent or otherwise, despite the interest in him from Fulham, Newcastle, West Ham and Everton, all of whom are willing to pay his estimated £20m price-tag.

The Red Devils obviously have a right to accept or reject whatever bids are made for the England international but he equally can reject any contract offers so it’s best both parties agree on where he should move to.

