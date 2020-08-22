Eduardo Camavinga says he will not leave Rennes this summer

Manchester United transfer target Eduardo Camavinga has confirmed he will stay at current club Rennes this season.

The gifted 17-year-old has attracted the attention of all Europe’s top clubs after his mature performances for the Ligue 1 side in 2019/20 as a holding midfielder.

Despite his tender age he was almost ever-present for Rennes last term, playing 36 games and missing only five.

Dubbed ‘the new Paul Pogba’, the French starlet led the whole of Europe in terms of tackles made and tackles won last season and recorded an impressive 88% pass accuracy.

United have a policy of investing heavily in the 17-year-old age bracket and in May, Metro reported that ‘Manchester United are in the running for Camavinga’s signature and have made more than a dozen checks on the midfielder in the last 12 months.

‘After receiving glowing reports from the club’s newly-widened French network of scouts, Marcel Bout, United’s head of global scouting, made a personal check on the teenager.’

However, Real Madrid quickly became the front-runners in the chase for his signature and his price tag quickly escalated to around £55 million – more than double United’s valuation of the player.

But with los Blancos even more reluctant to put their hand in their pocket than United this summer, transfer plans have stalled and the player himself has announced that he is going nowhere.

‘I have two years of contract left. I will be at Rennes this season,’ he told Telefoot via Goal.com yesterday.

‘It [transfer speculation] doesn’t bother me at all. It’s football,’ he said.

‘There are true things and false things.’

If he continues his development at the same pace, his valuation by the end of next season might even surpass that of Pogba and he is likely to quickly become out of reach for the Red Devils.

