Juventus’ Aaron Ramsey could be available for summer transfer

Juventus star Aaron Ramsey may be available for a transfer according to reports and that news may perk up some ears at Manchester United.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer himself hasn’t been linked with the Welsh midfielder but his side have long held an interest.

Ever since it was clear Ramsey was going to leave Arsenal, United were said to be keen but it was the Italian giant who pounced on the opportunity to sign him for free.

Given how Solskjaer is said to be on the search for a creative midfielder, the transfer might be a bit of a natural one.

However, the report doesn’t claim the Red Devils are keen on him so there may be nothing to the former Arsenal man’s apparent availability.

According to Give Me Sport, Gazzetta Dello Sport report that Juventus are looking to make some sales this summer and so Ramsey could be available for £22.5m, though it’s understood his wages might be a problem.

The fee is also not an entirely promising one given how Ramsey is 29 years old and Manchester United have avoided making that type of transfer under Solskjaer.

If Juventus make him available for cheaper then it could be a deal worth considering, though a loan spell might be more ideal.

