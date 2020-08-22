Man United have run out of options for a right wing signing this summer

Manchester United’s plans B and C to Jadon Sancho seem to be falling away off the horizon, despite reports from Italy.

Plan B was Bayern Munich’s Kingsley Coman, who the Red Devils thought might be surplus to requirements in Bavaria after the arrival of Leroy Sané from Manchester City.

However, it was reported here at the end of July that sources in Germany claimed that Bayern had decided internally to not sell or loan the French international and that has now been supported by an article in The MEN claiming that ‘some United sources doubt Bayern would jettison Coman when he is one of three specialist wingers on the club’s books.’

And whilst Coman would be a good fallback option, Plan C is one that smacks of desperation – Juventus’s Douglas Costa.

Undoubtedly a talented winger and much more affordable – Juve are asking €35-€40 million (£31m-£36m) for him – there are two big problems with Costa: his age and his injury record.

Costa is about to turn 30 next month and whilst exceptionally there are wingers who continue to perform at the top level way beyond that age – United’s own Ryan Giggs and the likes of Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben being other examples – for a position that relies on pace, it is considered to be an age of decline.

In terms of injuries, Costa missed 21 games for Juve this season with four separate injuries and 25 in 2018/19, also with four. The last thing United need is another injury-prone player on the books.

And although Tuttosport in Italy is getting excited that United’s desire to sign Costa could once again pave the way for Paul Pogba to move back to the Old Lady, The MEN believes that United have indeed ‘cooled their interest’ in the Brazilian.

There are still reports claiming that the Red Devils are continuing to work on a Sancho deal but this would appear to be a case of flogging a dead horse, which all seems to have brought the club’s summer transfer dealings to a stalemate, with not even a credible name left on the right winger shortlist.

