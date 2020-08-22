Manchester United bid for Douglas Costa in search for attacking reinforcements

Manchester United have reportedly made a move for Juventus star Douglas Costa as they continue their search for an alternative to Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho.

The sensational Englishman apparently has no problems in his personal terms with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side and the rumoured only reason for the failure of a transfer is the fee itself.

Both European giants have failed to see eye to eye on Sancho, with Dortmund keen on getting the most out of him financially.

It seems United have given up on their pursuit of him as they have turned their attention to Costa.

The Brazilian winger wouldn’t be the fans’ first-choice to say the least and it’s a transfer that stinks of desperation.

According to Metro, Corriere dello Sport report that the Red Devils’ £27m bid for Costa has already been rejected by Juventus as they look for a fee closer to £36m.

The former Bayern man isn’t the type of signing Solskjaer normally makes so the news is rather surprising.

Costa’s injury record and the fact he turns 30 soon does not bode well either with Manchester United’s long-term strategy in the market.

Corriere dello Sport’s report also comes in conflict with what The Peoples Person have reported earlier today which stated interest in him cooled off.

