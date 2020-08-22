Manchester United to miss out on Lille star Gabriel Magalhaes

Manchester United have reportedly missed out on signing a centre-back in Lille’s Gabriel Magalhaes thanks to their own indecision.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are infamous in the transfer market for their poor decision making and it seems that trend hasn’t quite stopped.

Most United fans would admit, along with a right-winger, a centre-back is needed this summer but no obvious moves have been made as of yet.

Solskjaer’s partnership for the season was Victor Lindelof and Harry Maguire, with some supporters arguing they don’t work well together.

It will be interesting to see if the legendary Norwegian feels the same or not but the signs are not all that encouraging.

According to the Independent, Arsenal are close to wrapping up Magalhaes for £27m after the Red Devils stalled and failed to put in a bid, only contacting his agent just a week ago.

This type of indecisiveness is not new at Old Trafford as it’s happened multiple times throughout the years.

The most recent example is Bruno Fernandes and how he reportedly could’ve been signed last summer.

Everyone knows the impact the Portuguese magician has made since his arrival but it was claimed Manchester United turned down the chance to sign him before caving and signing him in January.

It seems history repeats itself, only this time around Solskjaer’s side have missed out on someone they’ve been linked with all summer to a direct rival.

