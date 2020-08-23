Bournemouth boss gives Man United green light to sign his stars

Manchester United have been told they can sign Bournemouth’s David Brooks as long as they meet the selling club’s asking price, but there are two other stars who could be of just as much interest to the Red Devils.

The Cherries’ new boss Jason Tindall told The Express today that the club will not stand in the way of transfers, despite having already lost Nathan Aké and Aaron Ramsdale to Manchester City and Sheffield United, respectively.

It is reported that Brooks’ price tag is £40 million.

‘Each offer, each transfer is dealt with on an individual basis,’ Tindall said.

‘We as a football club have got a value of what we believe for our players and if that value is met then players have got the opportunity to then discuss with whoever they need to discuss with and then make the decision they feel is right for them.

‘I don’t think it’s a club that will stand in anybody’s way providing that the club’s happy with and it meets the valuation of the player.’

In Brooks’ case it is a green light for the Red Devils, but an expensive one. The former Manchester City youth player is valued at just £18 million by Transfermarkt, so Bournemouth’s reported valuation is double his true market value.

What is interesting about Tindall’s comments is that they apply to all of his players and so they also open the door to bids for other stars, such as Joshua King and Callum Wilson.

United tried to sign King in the January transfer window but a £20 million bid was rejected and the deal fell through on deadline day. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer knows the player well and may try again under the new circumstances.

King and Solskjaer also now share the same agent, Jim Solbakken.

Wilson is arguably the Cherries’ star player and at 28 years of age could also make an excellent addition to Solskjaer’s attacking options.

