Edinson Cavani available to Man United on a free transfer as Benfica deal collapses

Manchester United have another opportunity to sign free agent Edinson Cavani as his proposed move to Portuguese side Benfica has fallen through.

The Uruguayan left Paris St Germain when his contract expired at the end of June after having become disgruntled about having to act as backup to Mauro Icardi.

United were linked with him in January when he handed in a transfer request, but a deal could not be reached and the Red Devils ended up taking Odion Ighalo on loan from Chinese side Shanghai Shenhua instead.

Benfica clearly believed that the 33-year-old had since lowered his expectations in terms of salary. He earned a reported £360,000 per week at PSG, whereas the Eagles’ offer was reported to be €10 million a year – around £175,000 per week.

However this was not enough for Cavani and negotiations have broken down.

Benfica’s director of football Rui Costa clarified the situation yesterday, telling A Bola ‘Everyone knows that Benfica were interested in Cavani, we made a proposal for him, but that ball is no longer in our court.

‘We ended our part in the negotiations, because we can’t do more than we have already done.

‘This matter is completely closed on our side. I don’t want to give the impression of having reopened anything, because we are not going to reopen.’

‘It was not possible, so we will create other solutions. We cannot now think of things that are not possible.’

Former United striker Louis Saha told The Football Index Podcast via Goal.com last week that he believed the Red Devils were missing a trick by not attempting to sign the Uruguayan. Benfica’s failure to do so may now give the Manchester outfit another bite at this maverick but world-class cherry.

