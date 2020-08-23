Man United fans want change of ownership more than new players

Given the choice, most Manchester United fans would prefer a change in club ownership to signing world class players.

Manchester United Peoples Person posted a straw poll on Facebook asking which of the following fans think is more important – signing new world class players, getting rid of the Glazers and Woodward or getting rid of the deadwood.

Of the 295 comments in response, the vast majority opted for option (b) – getting rid of the Glazers and Woodward – the club’s majority shareholders and the executive vice chairman.

Comments included:

‘Getting rid of the Glazers and Woodward, definitely. They are the main problem of the club. They have stolen 1 billion from the club.’

‘Get rid of Glazers and Woodward, they are the major stumbling block for United. They are just business owners who have no concern about club of progress, all they care about is sucking money out of the club and making themselves richer.’

‘B. Getting rid of the Glazers and Ed Woodward because they don’t want to sign world class players but they will sign average players.’

‘B. Once they are gone, everything will fall in place. The problem is how?’

The second most comments seemed to be in favour of getting rid of the deadwood – players who are considered not good enough to play for the club.

As many fans, such as the last one above, commented, the difficulty in effecting a change of ownership at the club is how to do so. The ‘Glazers Out Movement’ has tirelessly campaigned for many years to do so, but the family still remains in charge at Old Trafford.

