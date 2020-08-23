Man United target Gabriel Magalhaes set to join Arsenal
Man United target Gabriel Magalhaes set to join Arsenal

Arsenal are set to complete the signing of reported Manchester United target Gabriel Magalhaes from Lille, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The renowned transfer expert tweeted his trademark ‘Here we go!’ last night to announce that total agreement has been reached between the two clubs and that the player will fly to London on Monday to complete the transfer.

The race for the centre-back had long been considered a two-way battle between Arsenal and Napoli but United’s name was thrown into the mix on a number of occasions, notably by The Daily Record’s Duncan Castles at the end of July and this week by another Italian transfer specialist, Gianluca Di Marzio, who claimed that the Red Devils were launching a late bid.

Whether the Red Devils were ever seriously in for the Brazilian is unknown, but it seems unlikely.

However, this does represent another example of United’s rivals getting their transfer business done whilst Old Trafford’s kitmen twiddle their thumbs waiting to be given new names to be ironed on to those delightful new shirts.

It also begs the question as to who United do intend to buy to strengthen the centre-back department, as the options are being snapped up. Nathan Ake and Mohammed Salisu have also been sold and neighbours Man City are close to a deal for Kalidou Koulibaly – although Napoli’s defeat in the race for Magalhaes may yet cause them to think twice about letting their star man leave.

Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood scored over 60 goals between them last season. But how much do you know about other strikers who played for the Red Devils over the years? Take our quiz below to find out.

