Manchester United fans react to Edinson Cavani question

Manchester United fans couldn’t unanimously decide whether or not Edinson Cavani would be a good signing after reports emerged his contract talks with Benfica fell through.

Supporters were posed the question on our Facebook page and it’s safe to say the experienced Uruguayan split opinion.

United obviously need more depth in their attack and Cavani is a player they’ve been linked with consistently over the years.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are yet to make a signing despite this summer being a crucial transfer window for them after qualifying for the Champions League.

Cavani’s age and injury problems have naturally cropped up as concerns amongst the fan base but others have insisted his quality will override the issues.

Various Red Devils’ supporters said the following:

– “Yes sure. I think we should totally do it, provided its just a one year contract.”

– “Injury prone and 33. Yeah sign him up as Jones needs some company.”

– “100% Sign him up!!!”

– “It could end up like Falcao loan move where he was very poor.”

– “Yes could have done with him again Sevilla I reckon he’d have same impact Ibrahimovic had.”

– “The new Falcao? No! It’s a waste of money!”

Cavani’s wages is also another problem to deal with and would he truly accept a role where he’s likely to sit on the bench?

Anthony Martial is clearly Solskjaer’s first-choice striker so it’s only when he needs a rest or is out of form or is injured that the former Napoli man would be called upon.

Given the wages he’s asking for, it’d be silly to pay him that just to warm up the bench when that money may be better off spent elsewhere.

Odion Ighalo is already on loan at the club as the experienced, rotational option and so there must be better players elsewhere to consider.

