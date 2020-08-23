Manchester United fans react to Paul Pogba’s decision to stay

Manchester United fans celebrated some positive news after it emerged Paul Pogba will be staying put this summer transfer window.

Supporters have been waiting impatiently for any transfer news all summer long but have been disappointed so far.

United were said to be chasing Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho but have nothing to show for it after negotiations hit a dead end.

Meanwhile, fans have had to watch their rivals sign player after player, moving swiftly in the transfer market.

Pogba certainly isn’t a new signing but he’s one less problem for the club to worry about during an absolutely crucial summer.

Not the United news we are all waiting for but just as important. — ً (@utdrobbo) August 23, 2020

Great news!! Captain Pogba????🤔 pic.twitter.com/Dt2pTRgn1w — 1 0 0 1 0 0 1🧔🏿 (@notmunya) August 23, 2020

Manchester United have struggled to sign one major player in Sancho so if Pogba were to leave, it would’ve been double trouble due to their need to replace him.

Some fans have speculated that the world-class Frenchman wouldn’t be open to staying at Old Trafford unless he was promised more signings.

That certainly could be the case but it doesn’t mean United will deliver on that promise, at least based on what supporters have seen so far from their board.

If there was ever a summer to move swiftly and decisively then it would’ve been this one given all the uncertainty.

