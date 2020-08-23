Mino Raiola confirms Paul Pogba will remain at Manchester United
Paul Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola has confirmed his client will remain at Manchester United, finally delivering some positive news the fans were desperate to hear.

There was a general feeling the talented Frenchman would extend his stay at Old Trafford but until it was confirmed, it was just a feeling.

It’s also interesting that Raiola has chosen now to go public with it, given how the deal hasn’t been concluded yet.

It would suggest that no matter what happens, Pogba is committed to United and will sign a deal regardless of what transfers come in or out.

Raiola is notoriously known for stoking up a fire when there isn’t even one so to hear him come out with good news is a great turn of fate.

It seems the main reason for Pogba’s decision to stay would be Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his success in taking the team back to the Champions League.

The former Juventus man did not have a positive relationship whatsoever with his former manager in Jose Mourinho but under the legendary Norwegian there has been plenty more smiles to go around.

However, it seemed as though Pogba was waiting for more than just a positive atmosphere and it appears he got it in reference to the Champions League qualification.

The World Cup winner is central to any success United have had and will have so it’s good to get his future cleared up early.

