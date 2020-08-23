Wayne Rooney opens up on strange instruction from Louis van Gaal

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney has given fans an insight into why Angel di Maria and Louis van Gaal‘s time at the club ended poorly.

The dazzling Argentine was hailed as a superb signing at the time with supporters ecstatic at his arrival.

Di Maria’s brilliance at Real Madrid was well known and no one could quite understand why he was being sold in the first place.

However, the versatile attacker would only spend a season at Old Trafford, with his form sizzling out towards the end.

Van Gaal would succeed in steering the ship during his first season but in his second United would fall back and the temptation to sign a free Jose Mourinho was too good to ignore.

According to Stretty News, Rooney wrote: “He’s a wonderful player. When he came to United I remember Louis van Gaal saying to the team: ‘He is the only one who is allowed to dribble with the ball.’

“Angel works tirelessly on the pitch and his delivery, vision and awareness is brilliant.

“He could have been a major star at United but at the time we were going through a bit of a transition and it was tough for him to settle.

“He had young kids and lived a couple of houses down from me and someone tried to burgle him. I remember that really shook him and his family.

“From then on, really, you knew it was going to be tough for him and it was probably better for him to leave.”

Van Gaal’s instruction was evident on the pitch as Di Maria would often go on mazy runs and had the freedom to express himself.

The experienced Dutchman’s rigid instructions would eventually be his downfall and it’s clear from what Rooney said why it happened.

If Manchester United didn’t have capable dribblers at the time then Van Gaal’s decision would’ve been justified but it’s simply not true.

Either way, it’s clear to see the team now have the full freedom to express themselves under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

