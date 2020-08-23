Wayne Rooney: Thiago Alcantara one of the best midfielders around

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney has admitted his admiration for Bayern Munich’s Thiago Alcantara, even revealing the club almost signed him back in 2013.

The England international was still at Old Trafford back then, featuring for David Moyes who he had previously worked with at Everton.

The Scottish manager’s reign would end poorly and Rooney would remain at United until being offloaded by Jose Mourinho.

Moyes failed to bring in Thiago and would end up desperately and infamously signing Marouane Fellaini from Everton on deadline day.

The Belgian midfielder would end up being the only signing that summer and fans must be wondering what could’ve been had Thiago joined instead.

According to Manchester Evening News, Rooney wrote: “He almost came to United in 2013 and now Liverpool are linked with him.

“He’s one of the best midfielders around – I just hope he doesn’t go there!

“He can take the ball, be composed on it, keep things ticking over – and he’ll put his foot in. He’s an all-round midfielder, really, with a bit of everything.

“He backs up that Bayern press and he drops in between the centre-halves to take the ball yet can also join in when they’re playing around the other box too.

“He’s a great player. It would be great to see him in the Premier League, actually.”

Manchester United’s quality in midfield now is far better than it was back then, with Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba running the show.

Nemanja Matic often accompanies them to provide protection to the defence but Scott McTominay and Fred have also taken their turns.

However, it could be argued a top midfielder could still fit into the side and Thiago would still be a brilliant option even now though it’s understood Liverpool are the ones who are keen.

United have other areas of the pitch that need to be addressed more urgently but until now, they’ve done nothing about that either.

