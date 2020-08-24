Alex Telles says he’s going nowhere this season, but FC Porto keen to sell

Manchester United target Alex Telles has announced he will not leave his current club in this transfer window.

The FC Porto left-back has had a fantastic season at the Dragão, scoring 13 goals and providing 12 assists in 49 games as his side clinched the Portuguese title.

His performances have caught the attention of a number of top clubs, including Chelsea and United, according to reports.

Porto are reportedly asking €30 million (around £27m) for the Brazilian, but the player seems to have decided to see out his contract and leave on a free in a year’s time.

‘My family is all here, we are in a house in Vilamoura enjoying the heat, and on the 24th we are back to training. I am going to play my fifth season [at Porto],’ he said in a Youtube interview reported by Correio de Manhã.

Given that Telles has refused all Porto’s offers of a new contract, his comments have been taken by the paper as confirmation that ‘the scenario … is …. that of leaving at zero cost at the end of the 2020/21 season.’

With a market value according to Transfermarkt of €40 million (£36m) and a buyout clause of the same amount, his €30 million price tag is something of a bargain and despite his ‘I’m staying’ comments, it is hard to imagine that the Dragons will allow him to walk away on a free transfer.

The fact that Porto need to sell before they can buy this summer due to UEFA’s financial fair play restrictions makes it all the more important that they cash in.

If Chelsea complete the signing of Ben Chilwell from Leicester, this could all leave the Red Devils with an excellent chance of landing Telles for as little as £25 million.

The question for United is whether the left-back position is a priority in this transfer window. Luke Shaw has a good backup in Brandon Williams, but the former is injury-prone and thrives well on competition, and the latter could switch to his preferred right side to become Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s reserve, allowing United to sell the unsettled Diogo Dalot.

Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood scored over 60 goals between them last season. But how much do you know about other strikers who played for the Red Devils over the years? Take our quiz below to find out.