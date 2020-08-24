Bruno Fernandes shows why he should be captain of Man United

while other members of the Manchester United squad have been partying and allegedly misbehaving during their curtailed summer holidays, family man Bruno Fernandes has been behaving like the model professional.

The four-time player of the month winner is staying with his wife and children at the exclusive Lake Spa and Resort in Villamoura, on the Algarve in his home country of Portugal.

Yesterday he visited his old Sporting Lisbon teammates 73 kilimeters away at their summer training camp in Lagos and posted photos on Instagram, describing the visit as ‘a special morning’.

Sporting also took to social media to celebrate the reunion, tweeting ‘this morning we had a special visitor during training – you are always welcome, Bruno’.

The tweet included a video clip of the 25-year-old saying ‘I’m very happy to be here, so I casn visit my teammates.

I want to wish happiness and good luck to all Sporting people and send a big hug.’

Esta manhã os nossos Leões contaram com presença especial no estágio 🤩 És sempre bem-vindo, @B_Fernandes8. pic.twitter.com/pmkjFBSLPB — Sporting Clube de Portugal (@Sporting_CP) August 23, 2020

Fernandes’ wholesome behaviour over the summer holiday is in stark contrast to the reported exploits of captain Harry Maguire, who was arrested on the Greek island of Mykonos and is due to appear in court tomorrow.

There have been calls from fans all over social media to strip the Englishman of the United captaincy and hand it to the Portuguese international, whose leadership, passion and professionalism would certainly make him an extremely popular choice among the United fanbase.

