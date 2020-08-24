Harry Maguire facing two life changing verdicts tomorrow

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire has a big day ahead of him tomorrow.

England manager Gareth Southgate is set to announce his squad for the upcoming Nations League games against Denmark and Iceland on the day that the 27-year-old will be tried in a Greek court for alleged offences committed while on holiday in Mykonos last week.

Reports are differing as to the charges Maguire will face tomorrow, with some claiming that the original charges of aggravated assault and attempted bribery of an official have been downgraded to misdemeanours, which would carry a much lower sentence. Other reports claim that the bribery charges are still being pressed and that there is theoretically a chance that Maguire could face a sentence of up to seven and a half years, although this would be highly unlikely.

What the various commentaries do seem to agree upon is that it would be possible to buy his way out of a jail term even if he was convicted and sentenced, as part of a scheme in Greece to ease overcrowding in prisons, as long as his sentence was three years or less.

According to The Sunday Mirror, that would cost Maguire just £90,000 – around half a weeks’ wages.

However, Maguire still has two more judges to face – his managers for club and country, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Gareth Southgate, respectively.

Both are known to demand a high level of professionalism and maturity from their players and both now have a big decision to make about what to do with the world’s most expensive defender.

The Mirror claims that Maguire will discuss his future with Southgate over the phone today before the Three Lions’ boss makes his decision.

With plenty of other options at his disposal, it would be a much easier decision for Southgate to drop Maguire than it would be for Solskjaer, who could come under pressure from the club’s financiers to keep his captain in the team in order to protect his £85 million value and to avoid the club having to find funds to buy a replacement for him.

