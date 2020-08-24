Manchester United fans vent their frustrations at the board
Manchester United fans vent their frustrations at the board

Manchester United fans have finally lost their patience with the lack of transfer activity following their rivals’ purchasing players left and right.

Executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward was trending on Twitter as supporters were disgusted with how the club appears to be falling behind.

United pipped Chelsea to a third-place finish but it’s the London club who have made numerous signings to strengthen their options.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is still waiting for his first signing despite letting the board know his targets months ago.

Fans are sick of seeing history repeat itself and have called on the club to take some action in the transfer market.

The failure to get a breakthrough in negotiations for Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho has been well advertised.

However, fans are arguably more frustrated and embarrassed by the lack of action at all as their ambitions aren’t met by the board whatsoever.

Even if United go on to have a successful window, it’s still strange that a top club such as themselves have been unable to act swiftly and decisively.

Bayern Munich were recently crowned champions of Europe and if Solskjaer’s side want to match that achievement any time in the future then they’ll have to match their genius in the transfer market too.

