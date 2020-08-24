Manchester United fans vent their frustrations at the board

Manchester United fans have finally lost their patience with the lack of transfer activity following their rivals’ purchasing players left and right.

Executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward was trending on Twitter as supporters were disgusted with how the club appears to be falling behind.

United pipped Chelsea to a third-place finish but it’s the London club who have made numerous signings to strengthen their options.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is still waiting for his first signing despite letting the board know his targets months ago.

Fans are sick of seeing history repeat itself and have called on the club to take some action in the transfer market.

Days it took for Ed Woodward to sign the 1st player in each of the summer transfer windows since he took charge. 2013- 27 days 2014- 46 days 2015- 19 days 2016- 20 days 2017- 23 days 2018- 24 days 2019- 31 days 2020- 28 days and counting… Ed Woodward is killing my club!!! pic.twitter.com/8imAgfC0rq — TonySzn (@UtdUpNorth) August 24, 2020

Chelsea signing quality players left, right and centre. It's baffling how Woodward and Co expect our current squad to compete for the top 4 never mind the title. — The United Stand (@UnitedStandMUFC) August 24, 2020

Hire a new manager, back him to get us back to the CL, make the CL places, fail to back the manager to push on and compete, manager gets sacked for not getting us top 4 with limited options, repeat. The model of #mufc under Ed Woodward and the Glazers is frightening. — The Man Utd Way (@TheManUtdWay) August 24, 2020

Enough is ENOUGH! Ole needs players to get Manchester United back to the top, and our board haven't shown any signs to do it this summer so far! Collective movement brings change, so we request all of you #mufc fans out to sign this. RT to spread! Link: https://t.co/NorbAWXZdc — United Journal (@theutdjournal) August 24, 2020

Roman Abramovich is showing us exactly what supporting your manager looks like. This window Chelsea has truly transformed from challenging for the top 4 to challenging with Man City and Liverpool. Meanwhile, the Glazers have allowed Ole to spend nothing. — Aidan Walsh 🔰 (@AidanWalshMUFC) August 24, 2020

Jose wanted CBs and Ed didn't recruit any. He was later sacked. Ole already provided his wishlist to Ed months ago but he recruited no one yet.#MUFC will never move to the right direction with Ed and this incompetent board. But hey, put all the blame on Ole. Ole out. #1MUN — Man United Source (@1ManUnitedNews) August 24, 2020

The failure to get a breakthrough in negotiations for Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho has been well advertised.

However, fans are arguably more frustrated and embarrassed by the lack of action at all as their ambitions aren’t met by the board whatsoever.

Even if United go on to have a successful window, it’s still strange that a top club such as themselves have been unable to act swiftly and decisively.

Bayern Munich were recently crowned champions of Europe and if Solskjaer’s side want to match that achievement any time in the future then they’ll have to match their genius in the transfer market too.

