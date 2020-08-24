Patrice Evra: I felt betrayed by Ed Woodward

In a long interview with the Guardian, Patrice Evra has revealed to fans what caused him to leave Manchester United all those years ago.

The former French defender spent eight years at Old Trafford, winning five Premier League titles, one Champions League title and three League Cups.

It’s safe to say Evra had a successful time at United but he was one of the players quickly out of the door in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era.

The experienced left-back was moved on after David Moyes’ ill-fated reign and was not kept on board when Louis van Gaal arrived for his first season.

Evra would join Juventus, playing in Italy for two years and a half, winning three Serie A titles and enjoying more success after controversially leaving the Red Devils.

According to the Guardian, Evra said: “I felt betrayed by Ed. I called Juventus to tell them I am coming. Ed then said: ‘We offer you a two-year contract, more money, the captaincy, a testimonial.’ Too late [for Evra to track back from his Juventus decision].

In the following year, Juventus would be in the Champions League final, Evra said: “My ex-wife said: ‘See? Manchester are nearly in the Championship and you’re in this final.’

“I love Juventus but I said: ‘Even if they’re in the Championship, I prefer to be at United. Nothing can replace my love for them.’”

While Evra was in the twilight of his career when he left, many felt he could still provide valuable experience, particularly since the club hadn’t properly replaced him.

In fact, it could even be argued that they haven’t done so since, though not for the lack of trying as Van Gaal tried to address the position.

The experienced Dutchman signed Luke Shaw, who has impressed but has failed to realise his full potential that people once expected of him.

The Englishman is certainly a good player but it’s safe to say Evra was the better player at his peak.

Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood have scored over 60 goals between them during the past season. But how much do you know about other strikers who played for the Red Devils over the years? Take our quiz below to find out.