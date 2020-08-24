Roma gear up second attempt at signing Manchester United’s Chris Smalling

Manchester United star Chris Smalling has been handed a new lifeline in his desire to join Roma according to reports.

The England international wanted to remain in Italy after a successful loan spell but ended up returning to Manchester.

United were said to be not impressed with Roma’s offers to sign Smalling and so decided to recall him, though it’s unclear whether that’s to sell him elsewhere or to use him for the next season.

However, it seems the Serie A side have not given up on the experienced defender just yet and that could see a deal happen, particularly under new owners.

The towering centre-back left last season due to the lack of game time that was promised and it doesn’t seem as though his situation at Old Trafford has changed at all.

According to Sport Witness, Il Tempo report that Roma’s new owners believe Smalling is the right signing and so have supporter their manager in their quest to sign him.

The Italian club’s plan is to use the player in a bid to sign him for less than the Red Devils’ asking price as they look to spend between €16-17m.

It’s believed those in Manchester are looking for a couple more million than that but it’s difficult to imagine that would be the breaking point in negotiations.

Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood have scored over 60 goals between them during the past season. But how much do you know about other strikers who played for the Red Devils over the years? Take our quiz below to find out.