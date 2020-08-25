Harry Maguire gives statement after being found guilty by Greek court

Harry Maguire has been found guilty of aggravated assault, resisting arrest and multiple counts of attempted bribery.

The 27-year-old’s case was heard in a court on the Greek island of Syros today.

Sky News correspondent Martha Kelner tweeted reports from the court as the case was being heard, which can be read in full on The Peoples Person Facebook page (link below).

Maguire was sentenced to 21 months and 10 days imprisonment. But this was suspended because it was a first offence and the charges were misdemeanours, Kelner reported.

The news broke just hours after Gareth Southgate named Maguire in his England squad to face Iceland and Denmark in the Nations Cup next month, saying he would stand by Maguire unless anything changed.

Maguire himself has issued a statement, saying:

‘Following the hearing, I have instructed my legal team with immediate effect to inform the courts we will be appealing.

‘I remain strong and confident regarding our innocence in this matter – if anything myself, family and friends are the victims.’

United have also issued a statement that reads strongly in support of their captain, saying:

‘Manchester United notes the verdict of the Greek court today. Harry Maguire pleaded not guilty to all of the misdemeanour charges made against him and he continues to strongly assert his innocence.

‘It should be noted that the prosecution confirmed the charges and provided their evidence late on the day before the trial, giving the defence team minimal time to digest them and prepare. A request for the case to be adjourned was subsequently denied.

‘On this basis, along with the substantial body of evidence refuting the charges, Harry Maguire’s legal team will now appeal the verdict, to allow a full and fair hearing at a later date.’

Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood scored over 60 goals between them last season. But how much do you know about other strikers who played for the Red Devils over the years? Take our quiz below to find out.