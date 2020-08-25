Man United could offer Chris Smalling in Milan Skriniar swap deal

Manchester United could take advantage of internal wranglings at Inter Milan to make a move for Slovakian centre-back Milan Skriniar.

The 25-year-old is considered one of the top centre-backs in the world but has fallen out of favour with head coach Antonio Conte, who in turn is currently at loggerheads with the club’s owner and president, Steven Zhang.

Conte’s future hangs in the balance following a number of critical remarks made about the owners not supporting him and it is reported in Italy that the only thing stopping the president from sacking him is that he would have to pay him around €55 million (£50m) in severance pay to do so.

Skriniar last season appeared to struggle in Conte’s preferred back three formation and found himself benched toward the end of the 2019/20 campaign, with the former Chelsea man preferring Diego Godin, Stefan de Vrij and Alessandro Bastoni.

‘It is a choice accepted in silence, but obviously not welcome to the point that there have been many rumours about his future, which is looking increasingly far from the Nerazzurri colours,’ Calciomercato.com reports.

The outlet also points to an Instagram post from Skriniar yesterday, which ‘ends with a “thank you” that is widely interpretable and that has been read (also by many fans who beg him to stay in the comments) as a farewell message’.

The fact that Inter have already reportedly expressed interest in signing United’s Chris Smalling this summer, which some claim could be as a replacement for the wantaway Skriniar, means that the Red Devils could have a unique opportunity to find a player-plus-cash deal for the 25-year-old, especially if Conte remains as head coach of the club, which according to renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano this evening will be the case.

