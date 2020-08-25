Manchester United fans react to Harry Maguire being found guilty

Manchester United fans have reacted rather humorously to Harry Maguire’s situation, choosing, for the most part, to take it all a little lightly.

The England international was found guilty in Greece for aggravated assault, resisting arrest and bribery.

Maguire was subsequently sentenced to 21 months and 10 days but it is expected he would only need to pay a massive fine.

The United captain has already appealed the decision but the results of that will take some time to come out.

There were some supporters who were calling for Maguire to be stripped of his captaincy but for the most part, the jokes flowed in instead.

Harry Maguire has more convictions (3) than Firmino has goals at Anfield this season (2) https://t.co/LhUOcBNq8b — Trey (@UTDTrey) August 25, 2020

Live footage of Harry Maguire after his guilty verdict… pic.twitter.com/cG6z03D9ai — No Context Roy Keane (@MadRoyKeane) August 25, 2020

City are gonna get Messi and we're gonna get Maguire with an electronic tag on his ankle — Nooruddean (@BeardedGenius) August 25, 2020

If you think Harry Maguire said “I’m the leader of Manchester United” then you’re either completely deluded or a judge in Greece. — Jay Motty (@JayMotty) August 25, 2020

This football club is a social experiment. I’m convinced of it. — Jordan Clarke (@FourFourJordan) August 25, 2020

we have had more arrests than signings this window ffs pic.twitter.com/xARajokEed — . (@AC3UTD) August 25, 2020

Maguire’s case is a rather strange one with two completely different kinds of information coming out.

The former Leicester City man seems adamant he’s innocent since he pleaded not guilty and is now chasing for an appeal.

Everyone who knows Maguire insists he’s not the type of person to do what he’s accused of so it does seem out of character.

The powerful centre-back needs the support of the fans now more than ever before and he should be given the benefit of the doubt.

Maguire’s lawyers weren’t given sufficient time to prepare a defence and there’s no evidence other than the police who were present and they were always going to win that battle.

