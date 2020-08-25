Video: Manchester United’s Paul Pogba gets emotional with young fan

Manchester United star Paul Pogba has gained plenty of love online for a video that surfaced of his interaction with a young fan.

The talented Frenchman has consistently gotten bad press since his arrival at Old Trafford, constantly being criticised for trivial things like his haircuts or dancing videos.

This bad press has even come at times when either Pogba or United or even both were playing well.

It seemed as though the World Cup winner could do nothing right despite largely avoiding any drama on or off the field.

Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola recently confirmed his client will remain in Manchester for the foreseeable future and that a new contract will be signed soon.

Pogba getting that fan love 🥺 pic.twitter.com/nVgPhRF2cL — utdreport (@utdreport) August 24, 2020

Pogba remaining with Manchester United is a huge relief, particularly since there has been no news on any signings so far.

Had the former Juventus man left this summer, it would’ve been yet another problem added to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s full plate.

Having to replace Pogba without spending big would’ve been near impossible and as fans have seen so far, signing expensive players at the moment is a bit of a struggle for United.

Now Solskjaer can focus his attentions elsewhere, on other areas of the pitch that are more in need of investment.

Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood have scored over 60 goals between them during the past season. But how much do you know about other strikers who played for the Red Devils over the years? Take our quiz below to find out.