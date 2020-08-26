AS Monaco reject Manchester United’s bid for Benoit Badiashile

Manchester United have reportedly had a bid for AS Monaco’s Benoit Badiashile rejected as their transfer window goes from bad to worse.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side have yet to make a deal happen as of yet with fans losing their patience more and more by the day.

At this rate, the atmosphere will get toxic pretty quickly with executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward already trending on Twitter a day or two ago.

Supporters were venting their frustrations and they’ll have to get used to doing that by the looks of things.

United were said to be in search of central defensive reinforcement and it seems this all but confirms those reports.

⚪️🔴 AS #Monaco have rejected a €25m offer from Manchester #United for defender Benoît #Badiashile – Niko Kovac has told his board that he wants to keep the Frenchman & that they should reject all bids for him — Mohamed Bouhafsi (@mohamedbouhafsi) August 26, 2020

A source close to Monaco now indicates that Badiashile will stay “unless Manchester make a Martial-like, unrefusable bid for him.” Bayer Leverkusen, who have been in talks to sign the player for weeks, intend to come back with a new offer regardless. — Mohamed Bouhafsi (@mohamedbouhafsi) August 26, 2020

Badiashile played close to 2000 minutes for Monaco over the past season and it seems United were watching with a close eye.

It appears they liked what they saw as they stepped up their interest recently only to have their bid turned down.

Despite the current circumstances in the transfer market and the finances of clubs around the world, it seems as though the Red Devils will have to pay up big for anyone they want to buy.

It’s normal for a club the size of Manchester United, particularly after they post strong numbers annually, so the question becomes, how desperate are they to sign him?

