Jose Mourinho: Sir Alex Ferguson told me to buy Dele Alli

Former Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho claims club legend Sir Alex Ferguson told him to sign Dele Alli from Tottenham Hotspur.

The Portuguese tactician lost his job in his third season in charge having made 11 major signings in that period.

Mourinho bought Paul Pogba, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Victor Lindelof, Eric Bailly, Diogo Dalot, Romelu Lukaku, Fred, Alexis Sanchez, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Nemanja Matic and Lee Grant.

Ibrahimovic, Lukaku, Sanchez and Mkhitaryan are the ones to have moved on while the likes of Pogba, Lindelof and Matic are regular names in the starting XI.

However, United fans must be wondering what could’ve been had Mourinho followed the advice of Sir Alex and signed Alli.

According to the Daily Mail, Mourinho said: “Sir Alex Ferguson gave me only one piece of advice in two-and-a-half years, ‘Buy Dele Alli, that guy with that mentality, the way he plays, the aggression in his mind, that guy is a Manchester United player, buy that guy.’

“He has an eye for players and he told me, ‘buy that player’ but he is not a good trainer. We have to find the right motivation for the guy.”

Mourinho’s comments are quoted in the Daily Mail as they watched the premiere of Tottenham Hotspur’s documentary ‘All or Nothing’ that is set for release on August 31st.

It would be safe to assume the former Chelsea man will say a thing or two about Manchester United but football fans, in general, will also be keen to see what happens behind the scenes at a Premier League club.

Mourinho would go on take on the London club mid-season and turn around their form well enough to earn a Europa League spot.

Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood have scored over 60 goals between them during the past season. But how much do you know about other strikers who played for the Red Devils over the years? Take our quiz below to find out.