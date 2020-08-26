Manchester United fans react to Dean Henderson’s new contract
Manchester United fans react to Dean Henderson’s new contract

Manchester United fans were delighted to see Dean Henderson sign a new contract after all the uncertainty over his future.

The young Englishman has seen himself suddenly being pushed for the number one spot after David de Gea‘s error-filled season.

Henderson isn’t just riding his luck, he had a remarkable campaign for Sheffield United and was instrumental in their success.

Those two factors combining has seen the goalkeeping prospect’s stock rise and there’s a real chance he could be United’s first-choice in the upcoming season.

With reports claiming Henderson won’t be loaned out and will compete with De Gea, the new contract certainly seems to confirm that.

Henderson’s new deal will see him extend his stay until 2025 and reports have thrown around his salary being at £120k to £150k a week.

With that type of money being spent, it’s easy to see how he might be handed the number one spot soon, if not right away according to some fans.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has some fight on his hands and will need to manage the situation well so everyone remains happy.

Unfortunately with De Gea’s large contract, it will be difficult to offload him, even if Manchester United openly want to sell him.

