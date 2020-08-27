Manchester United record Sandro Tonali interest too late

Manchester United fans will be furious to find out that according to reports the club was too slow in recording their interest in Brescia’s Sandro Tonali.

The young Italian has been the subject of interest for many European giants and isn’t being linked to Old Trafford for the first time either.

Tonali is a well-known wonder-kid at this point but everyone has failed to sign him so far, though it does look as though this summer will finally be the time he moves.

The talented midfielder has opted to remain at his current club in the past in order to continue his development but it seems he’s ready to step up.

United are said to be keen for some depth in their engine room so being linked with him once more is a natural assumption.

According to Sport Witness, Corriere dello Sport report that Inter Milan have closed in on Tonali, having an ‘armoured agreement’ with the player over a loan move with an obligation to buy for €35m.

Apparently the Red Devils recently made a phone call, once again showing up to the table late and it seems they’ll miss out on yet another transfer.

Time will tell whether the board have had a successful summer or not but for the time being they have not had an inspiring one at all.

