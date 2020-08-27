Manchester United still want to sign Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho

Manchester United fans have been dealt yet another blow in their hopes to sign Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho soon.

The sensational Englishman has long been linked with a transfer to Old Trafford but there is no end in sight in terms of a positive conclusion.

If anything the deal looks dead in the water as the two European giants failed to see eye to eye on Sancho’s transfer fee.

United haven’t been said by anyone reputable or reliable enough to have ended any hope of signing the former Manchester City man but it almost seems as though they’ve given up themselves.

There’s been no reported progression in a potential transfer and if a deal should be concluded suddenly, it would certainly shock everyone.

@manutd still intent on buying Sancho – are digging in for the long-game, if required… — jamie jackson (@JamieJackson___) August 27, 2020

With Manchester United, the words ‘the long game’ could mean the end of the current transfer window or even the next or the summer after.

After all, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was said to be keen on Bruno Fernandes last summer but he wasn’t signed until towards the end of this January transfer window.

The irony of it all is that United didn’t end up signing the Portuguese talent for any cheaper than they would’ve before and the only reason they signed him at all was because they caved to Sporting Lisbon’s demands.

