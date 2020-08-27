Marc Jurado arrives in Manchester to complete controversial United signing

Barcelona’s brilliant academy graduate Marc Jurado is in Manchester to complete his move to man United.

The player took to Instagram yesterday to post photos of himself arriving at Manchester airport with the caption ‘Hi, Manchester! I’m so excited to start! @manchesterunited’.

The sixteen-year-old has been with the Blaugranas since he was seven but refused several contract offers from the club worth up to €300,000 per year after having been courted by the Red Devils.

It is a fantastic coup for United, who are continuing to build an incredibly talented squad in the 16-17 year old age group.

United are also reportedly on the verge of signing another Spanish prodigy, Real Madrid’s 17-year-old Álvaro Fernández Carreras, under similar circumstances.

Jurado is a right-back and Carreras a left-back.

The double coup has not gone unnoticed in Spain, with reports bemoaning the fact that ‘Man United are taking FC Barcelona and Real Madrid’s pearls’.

‘It is nothing new to note in these times that one of the main Old Continent powers benefits from the talent that other clubs bring out in their youth categories,’ Fichajes.com’s Pedro Parra complains.

‘On this occasion, as has been a trend throughout the most recent campaigns, a foreign squad has found a vein in national territory.

‘Talent drain – Barça have let Jurado escape. The Premier League once again is strong in the market to the detriment of two of the great football giants in Spain.’

The investment at youth level is something the current administration is doing exceptionally well at the moment, although concerns were raised earlier this week when executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward referred to the club’s academy as ‘a conveyor belt which you keep going to fund things at the club’.

His salary and the Glazers’ dividends, presumably.

