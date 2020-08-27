Marcus Rashford set for rest after ankle injury

Manchester United star Marcus Rashford has been carrying an ankle injury according to the latest reports, which might explain his poor form towards the end of the season.

The young Englishman hasn’t really been himself after the lockdown period, though there are several factors to consider.

Rashford had just returned from a long-term injury and so was clearly struggling for sharpness, which was not helped by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s decision to overplay him.

In fairness, the whole United team were pretty poor in the last few matches of the season as the lack of rotation in a congested period caught up with them.

It seems Rashford’s injury problems aren’t quite over yet but fans have been given some hope for his fitness ahead of the new season.

Rashford is a doubt for England's UEFA Nations League games due to an ankle problem carried over from last season. He played through the pain barrier in the final games of the season and wanted the best chance to be included in Gareth Southgate's squad #mulive [@mcgrathmike] — utdreport (@utdreport) August 27, 2020

Rashford has had his ankle injury scanned and is set for a short period of rest to get him ready for the start of the 2020/21 Premier League season, with hope that he will be fit for the whole campaign and through to the European Championships #mulive [@mcgrathmike] — utdreport (@utdreport) August 27, 2020

Once Rashford’s position was set as a left-winger in the first half of the season he became incredible, carrying Manchester United during a dark period.

Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial were out with injuries during various periods in that first-half and so the onus was on the England international.

Rashford rose to the occasion and was talismanic for United and the hope is he can return to that kind of form next season.

