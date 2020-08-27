Marcus Rashford set for rest after ankle injury
Manchester United star Marcus Rashford has been carrying an ankle injury according to the latest reports, which might explain his poor form towards the end of the season.

The young Englishman hasn’t really been himself after the lockdown period, though there are several factors to consider.

Rashford had just returned from a long-term injury and so was clearly struggling for sharpness, which was not helped by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s decision to overplay him.

In fairness, the whole United team were pretty poor in the last few matches of the season as the lack of rotation in a congested period caught up with them.

It seems Rashford’s injury problems aren’t quite over yet but fans have been given some hope for his fitness ahead of the new season.

Once Rashford’s position was set as a left-winger in the first half of the season he became incredible, carrying Manchester United during a dark period.

Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial were out with injuries during various periods in that first-half and so the onus was on the England international.

Rashford rose to the occasion and was talismanic for United and the hope is he can return to that kind of form next season.

Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood have scored over 60 goals between them during the past season. But how much do you know about other strikers who played for the Red Devils over the years? Take our quiz below to find out.

About The Author

Freelance football writer and Football Manager enthusiast. Unhealthy obsession with tactics, debates and chasing after a ball with 21 other people.

