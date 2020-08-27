Paul Pogba tests positive for COVID-19

It has been confirmed that Manchester United’s Paul Pogba has tested positive for COVID-19.

The 27-year-old has been withdrawn from the France squad due to play Sweden in Solna on September 5 and Croatia in Paris on September 8.

He has been replaced in the France squad by Rennes’ 17-year-old prodigy Eduardo Camavinga.

France team coach Didier Deschamps announced the news at this lunchtime’s press conference, saying:

‘There is a last minute change to our list.

‘Paul Pogba was originally on the list.

‘Unfortunately for him he did a test yesterday and it was confirmed positive this morning.’

Spurs’ midfielder Tanguy Ndombele also tested positive for the virus.

It is so far unknown as to whether the 27-year-old has any symptoms. It is also unclear as to whether he has been in contact with any other members of the United squad since the side was knocked out of the Europa League in Cologne on the 16th August.

Regardless of whether he is asymptomatic or not, it will of course mean that Pogba will have to self-isolate for at least two weeks which will leave just nine days before the start of United’s 2020/21 Premier League campaign.

