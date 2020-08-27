Video: Manchester United fans inspired in anti-Glazers movement

There’s a growing frustration amongst Manchester United fans with their club’s owners as the transfer market mess continues.

Supporters are understandably impatient to see progress and signings following Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s successful season.

United’s owners, the Glazer family, have failed to support him so far, perhaps in a similar way to how Chelsea are supporting Frank Lampard.

Executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward is the face of the problem but the source of it all is and always will be the Glazer family.

Solskjaer has naturally avoided criticising his employers but that hasn’t stopped fans from reaffirming their beliefs that the owners simply have to go.

Manchester United – What is the cost of Lies by @aditya_reds #GlazersOut https://t.co/UIuodnLpzB — Aditya Reds (@aditya_reds) August 26, 2020

Naturally, frustrations are always at their highest when the club isn’t doing well on the pitch or the transfer market but fans are hoping for more long-term damage this time around.

The majority of the fan base recognise the problems caused by the Glazer’s ownership of Manchester United and so they want it to be sold.

The facts are there for anyone who looks for them but it begs the question of who could buy United and who would be worthy of doing so.

Getting new owners doesn’t guarantee success or a well-run club but most supporters are willing to accept the risk if it means getting rid of the people who have run the club rotten already.

