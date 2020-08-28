Loan watch: Joel Pereira and James Garner to follow Tahith Chong?

To say Manchester United have been slow in the transfer window so far would be an understatement, with the only official moves so far being departures. Today has been no different.

Reports from The MEN claim Joel Pereira has agreed a loan move to Huddersfield Town ahead of next season.

Considering Joel is potentially fifth choice goalkeeper behind David de Gea, Dean Henderson, Sergio Romero and Lee Grant, it’s evident that game time would be virtually non-existent.

Since joining the club’s youth setup in the summer of 2012, Pereira has been limited to only three first team appearances.

With fierce competition for the goalkeeper jersey and Pereira being in the final year of his contract, the 24-year-old may not improve on those figures if he stays at the club.

The Portuguese stopper has already experienced loan moves to Hearts, KV Kortrijk and Vitoria Setubal since being promoted to the first team in 2017 and looks set to repeat this cycle once more.

Another report from The MEN suggests the next academy graduate tipped for a loan move is midfielder James Garner, with Swansea City named as one potential suitor.

Under-23 players Matej Kovar, another goalkeeper, and midfielder Dylan Levitt have also been the subject of discussions with Under-23 boss Neil Wood regarding their futures, while Aliou Traore has been loaned to French side Caen already.

Another confirmed loan move out, as covered by The Peoples Person, was announced on August 16th when Tahith Chong joined Werder Bremen.

With Pereira looking set to finalise the loan deal with Huddersfield and next season being the final year of his contract, this could be the end of the United road, but with the future of Sergio Romero in doubt, and Lee Grant turning 38 next season, the door is not completely closed just yet.