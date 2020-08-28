Man United target Ben White set to stay at Brighton

Manchester United are set to miss out on yet another transfer target as Ben White is poised to sign a new contract with Brighton and Hove Albion.

The centre-back’s impressive performances whilst on loan at Championship-winning Leeds United last season earned White a huge reputation and interest from a number of clubs, including United.

Leeds themselves have been trying hard to keep the player on a permanent deal and reportedly had an offer of £35 million rejected last week.

The Red Devils, meanwhile, were widely reported to also be challenging for the 22-year-old’s signature along with Liverpool and Chelsea, but it seems that the Seagulls have persuaded the centre-back to stay on the south coast.

‘Graham Potter is planning on using White in his starting line-up next season and all bids have been rejected for the centre-back,’ The Times reports.

‘His new deal is expected to keep him at the club for next season where he will push for a place in Gareth Southgate’s England squad.’

The list of names that once appeared to be on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s shortlist for centre-back reinforcements seems to be getting shorter and shorter.

Dayot Upamecano has also signed a new contract at his current club, Red Bull Leipzig. Nathan Aké has moved to Manchester City with Kalidou Koulibaly likely to follow and Gabriel Magalhaes is poised to complete a move to Arsenal.

The Red Devils reportedly had a £22 million offer for Monaco’s Benoit Badiashile turned down this week.

