Manchester United still interested in Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish

It seems Jack Grealish’s transfer saga this summer isn’t quite over yet after reports confirm Manchester United are still interested.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are yet to make a signing this transfer window, much to the frustrations of the fans.

Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho was the priority target but that deal has looked dead in the water of late.

Grealish was a name that floated around in the past but many felt he was only being targetted to increase the squad depth and not to be used as a starting XI player.

Supporters would love to see the talented Englishman join nonetheless but it all depends on the circumstances and details of the deal.

According to Forbes, the Red Devils still have an interest in Grealish and they are the favourites to sign him should he leave.

However, they are not sure where to fit him into the starting XI and so are hesitant to spend over £50m on him to sit on the bench.

Had Grealish and Villa suffered relegation, Manchester United would’ve been comfortable signing him for much cheaper.

It seems the versatile midfielder almost played too well for his team, saving them from relegation but condemning him to remain in his current surroundings.

