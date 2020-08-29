AS Monaco want more for Manchester United target Benoit Badiashile

Manchester United have reportedly been given hope in their pursuit of AS Monaco’s Benoit Badiashile as they look to add to their defensive options.

It was reported in France last week that the club had a €25m bid rejected for the young centre-back but there has been no news over an updated offer.

In fact, some sections of the English press claimed United were no longer going to pursue Badiashile as they don’t value him any more than what they bid for him.

Monaco didn’t seem to be up for much negotiation by the looks of things but the deal doesn’t appear to be dead in the water either.

The Red Devils fanbase feel a top centre-back is needed alongside Harry Maguire but will certainly accept a young prospect as an alternative.

According to Sport Witness, AS report that while Monaco don’t want to sell Badiashile this summer as they feel he’ll be worth more in the future, a €30m+ bid would likely convince them to part ways.

Just €5m more would suggest a deal could still happen but transfers are often not that simple.

Monaco are expected to want more in bonuses and those can rack up very easily if the club isn’t careful.

In fairness, it would be understandable if Manchester United aren’t convinced to spend anymore given how Badiashile is a relative unknown out of France.

