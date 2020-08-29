Darren Fletcher: Jadon Sancho’s impact on football already fantastic

Manchester United great Darren Fletcher believes Jadon Sancho ‘ticks all the boxes’ in terms of a transfer that is needed.

The dazzling Englishman is a subject of great interest to those at Old Trafford but any negotiations that were happening have now died down.

There’s been no real update in terms of Sancho news since Borussia Dortmund launched a public campaign of sorts, insisting he will remain in Germany.

United fans have been thoroughly disappointed by their club’s efforts in signing the young winger as they hoped the deal would be wrapped up quickly.

Instead, the transfer has turned into one of the biggest sagas of the summer with no real end in sight.

According to Metro, Fletcher said: “At his young age, to be doing what he’s doing at that level of football is fantastic and there’s no doubt that he has got a bright future in the game.

“It’s clearly a position that Manchester United, I feel, have needed for a number of years now, somebody who naturally wants to play off that right-hand side.

“So, I think that it ticks all the boxes in that respect but – at the same time – these transfers are very, very difficult.

“Large sums of money in these times, there’s a lot of circumstances involved in it.

“It’s not just Jadon Sancho and his representatives, it’s Borussia Dortmund, it’s Manchester United and I’m sure there will be other clubs interested in him as well.

“He’d be a fantastic acquisition for anyone who gets him.”

Fletcher is clearly a fan of Sancho but what’s more interesting than the words is the timing of them.

At a time of great unrest amongst the Manchester United fans, the former midfielder almost capitalises on their unhappiness with the lack of transfers and with the Glazers family.

It wouldn’t be a surprise to see the club wait until the transfer window’s last few days before finally caving into Dortmund’s demands.

Sancho’s price-tag is what’s causing the problems as it’s believed discussing personal terms with him wouldn’t be a problem at all.

Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood have scored over 60 goals between them during the past season. But how much do you know about other strikers who played for the Red Devils over the years? Take our quiz below to find out.