Man United fans react to exposé of the Glazers’ Man United investment strategy

Manchester United fans have expressed their frustration and anger at the club’s controlling shareholders, the Glazer family, after a brilliant video exposing their investment strategy at the club.

This morning’s YouTube video by Sam Peoples of United Peoples TV clearly demonstrated how the reviled family only invest enough in the club each year to qualify for the Champions League but never enough to challenge for the title.

‘The Glazers are businessmen only, they are not interested in the footballing side at all,’ complained one fan. ‘Their sole interest is revenue only… The amount of money the club generates could clear that debt within 2/3 seasons.’

‘Just as fans turned on Rooney then we also turned on Pogba when he said he needed a new challenge,’ mused another. ‘Any ambitious player would not stay under this management and Bruno will soon open his mouth and we’ll turn against him. This club’s current management has made this club suitable only for players like Lingard, Rashford, Pereira and co., not for those of Bruno and Pogba’s quality.’

‘United are rotten to the core from boardroom level up’ a third fan raged. ‘It’s been like this since David Gill left in 2013. That’s the reason the club are so far behind the likes of Liverpool and Man City. TOTALLY incompetent CEO… Hate to say it but United are now the new AC MILAN.’

‘A mega dose of honesty from a fan channel while others quietly support the Glazers or dance around the issue in fear of their Press Pass being revoked,’ remarked a fourth fan. ‘I hope fans will realise that in order to get the Glazers out, you have to protest more inside the stadium. Stop blaming Glazers but then buying the merchandise, people!’

The final point is mentioned time and again on social media. If, as the video claims, the Glazer family is only interested in making money then the only way to get them out of the club would be to hit them where it hurts – in their pockets.

Boycotting club merchandising, returning season tickets and refusing to buy goods produced by United’s sponsors have all been suggested as ways to apply pressure but there has not as yet been a concerted enough effort made by a sufficient number of fans to really impact the club’s finances.

Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood scored over 60 goals between them last season. But how much do you know about other strikers who played for the Red Devils over the years? Take our quiz below to find out.